Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?

Earlier we have seen have the first poster of superstar Rajinikanth for his upcoming movie along with Lokesh Kanagaraj, many people are saying whether if the movie is based on time travel or the part of LCU
movie_image: 
Rajinikanth

MUMBAI: One of the most loved filmmakers of Indian cinema is Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director has made movies like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. No doubt all these movies have created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans and with his amazing movie making techniques and contribution, the director has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the filmmaker.

As we all know the next upcoming movie of the director Lokesh Kanagaraj is with the superstar and legendary actor Rajinikanth. This upcoming movie Thalaivar 171 is not yet titled and the news of this collaboration itself has created a strong buzz all over the internet, recently we have seen the first look of the superstar Rajinikanth from the movie and first look and the poster became viral all over the internet.

The fans are really not keeping calm but are excited to see the superstar once again in a never seen before massy avatar, they have started their own theories and their point of view on what the movie can be about. Many people are already excited to guess that the movie can be the part of the LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe) after the movies Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. Many people are already excited to see the LCU connect in the upcoming movie.

Also many people have guessed that the movie can be a different subject and it may have something to do with the time travel, because we can see the time and the watch clock behind in the poster. Well these are some of the theories and perspectives of the audience by just looking at the first look and the poster of superstar Rajinikanth starrer.

What are your views on these comments, how did you like the poster and do you think this upcoming movie is a part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

