The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?

MUMBAI: Gen Z actresses are no lesser than their seniors in Bollywood. In fact, they are very well aware of the kind of work they’re doing and its worth. Especially when you’re a star kid, the film offers flow even before you debut in the industry. Today, let’s compare the net worth of actresses Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Among the three, Janhvi Kapoor was the first to put her acting chops to the test. She made her debut with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter in 2018. It was a commercial success, and her acting chops attracted many more projects. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan succeeded with her first film, Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Last is Ananya Panday, who entered Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2. The nepotism debate created a lot of noise, but she’s proved herself over the years.

The trio began their Bollywood journey around the same time. So, it would be fair to compare their success over the years. Take a look at their net worth in the ascending order below:

After back-to-back successes with Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan faced a bumpy ride. Working with an ace director like Imtiaz Ali would be a dream come true, but it was a bittersweet journey for the actress. Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, failed at the box office. Atrangi Re co-starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, but the film didn’t do wonders either. She’s all set to try her luck with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino, and fans are hoping for a blockbuster success!

Acting is the main source of income for Sara. As per several reports, the actress charges about 3 crores per movie. She also makes a chunk of her salary via brand endorsement – 1 crore per commercial and about 35 lakhs for one branded post on Instagram.

While it is very well known that Sara Ali Khan spends most of her time with her mother, it is reported that she owns a private space in the Mumbai suburbs worth about 1.5 crores. She is also the proud owner of a fleet of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Class 350d, a Jeep Compass, and a Honda CRV.

As per multiple reports, Sara Ali Khan has an estimated net worth of Rs 41 crores as of 2024.

Amid all the trolling and backlash, everything worked out really well for Ananya Panday’s Bollywood career. She seems to be one of the go-to Gen Z stars for filmmakers and has back-to-back releases in her kitty. Her acting in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan received applause from critics as well as audiences.

Ananya reportedly charges 3 crores per film, the same as Sara Ali Khan. The actress is all set to take over the digital world as well with her upcoming project, Call Me Bae. One can only imagine the massive salary she must have demanded from Amazon Prime Video for her debut web series.

The actress charges less than Sara for brand commercials (60 lacs) but makes a lot of money via her Instagram-branded content (50 lacs per post). She’s a leading face for premium brands such as Skechers, Fastrack, Swaroskvi, and Puma, among others.

In 2023, Ananya Panday moved out of her parents’ nest. She purchased a property and splurged massive on it, as it was designed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife, Gauri Khan.

Panday has a collection of luxury cars – BMW 7 Series, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Skoda Kodiaq, and a Hyundai Santa Fe.

All in all, Ananya Paday has a reported net worth of Rs 74 crores as of 2024.

It would be safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor is the most successful among the trio at this point. She has spread her magic not just in Bollywood but also in the South. The beauty will be soon seen alongside RRR star Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1.

It is to be noted that Janhvi has also headlined a lot of solo-led films. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargin Girl, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili are among her recent successes. She reportedly charges 5 crores per movie, which is about 66% higher than her competitors, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.

She is also often compared to the Kardashians and referred to as the s*x symbol in Bollywood. The Bawaal actress charges a staggering sum of 2.5-3 crores for a paid commercial. Additionally, she takes home approximately 70-80 lakhs for a branded post on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor splurged an earth-shattering amount of 39 crores to own a private space in Juhu last year. Just like her contemporaries, she also loves luxurious beasts. Her car collection includes a Mercedes GLE 250d, Mercedes Maybach S560, Mercedes Benz S-Class, and a BMW X5.

As per multiple sources online, Janhvi Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 82 crores as of 2024.

It is clear by now that Janhvi Kapoor is a clear winner! Not only is the actress making the right script choices, but she is also spending her fortune wisely and making the right investments. She owns almost double the net worth of Sara Ali Khan, who debuted in the same year as her.

