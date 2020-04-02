The cast of FALTU celebrates nine years with a fun virtual reunion

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's comedy film, F.A.L.T.U starring Jackky Bhagnani, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Angad Bedi, Puja Gupta and Chandan Roy Sanyal completes nine years today. The 2011 release was an instant hit among the youth for its relatable plot and characters, along with the chart-busting, foot-tapping number 'Chaar Baj Gaye (Party Abhi Baaki Hain)'. Directed by Remo Dsouza, the film followed four friends who almost fail their examinations and take to desperate measures to save their dismal futures.

Celebrating nine years, the cast of F.A.L.T.U got together on a social media live, reminiscing about the film and its success. Part of this session was Jackky Bhagnani, Riteish Deshmukh, Remo Dsouza and Puja Gupta who recreated some of the fun they had nine years ago on the sets of the film.

Jackky Bhagnani, who played the affable Ritesh in the film, couldn't be happier to be catching up with the cast , "It was wonderful to connect with everyone especially in the current lockdown situation. It brought back a lot of fond memories. I think F.A.L.T.U is a film that is relevant even today and connects with a large number of youngsters."

"Back in 2011, we were able to create magic with a film like F.A.L.T.U" , said director Remo Dsouza. "I think the very fact that it can connect with youth today as well is testimony to its storytelling and its relevance as a concept."

F.A.L.T.U was a campus-comedy that made waves for its messaging and relatable humour. The film's most popular song 'Chaar Baj Gaye (Party Abhi Baaki Hain)' became a legendary party number as did the film's commentary on the education system. It attempted to bring respect to its irreverent title and encouraged youngsters to follow their dreams and discover a profession that is right for them.

