The Crew: From Dhoom 2 to Special 26; 10 Hindi heist movies you can't miss before the Tabu-Kareena-Kriti starrer

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor are coming together for a movie ‘The Crew’. The movie will also feature actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The teaser of the movie released earlier and took the audience by storm.

The audience loved watching Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in their new avatars of air hostesses. The interesting part about the movie is that it’s a heist movie and it’s a surprising thing because this is the first women-led heist movie.

However, we have seen heist movies earlier that stole our hearts and we are here with a list of some amazing heists that came earlier. So while we wait for the trailer of ‘The Crew’, let’s take a look at the list of Hindi heist movies:

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

This 2023 movie was directed by Ajay Singh and featured Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal in leads. The movie took the audience through a rollercoaster of emotions while the leads in the movie go through a cat and mouse chase and we don’t get to know the truth till the movie reaches its climax. The movie was loved by the audiences. You can watch this movie on Netflix.

Special 26

Akshay Kumar is known to take up some unique projects and this was one of those projects. The movie is directed by Neeraj Pandey and released in 2013. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, and Rajesh Sharma. It was a crime thriller movie based on the 1987 Opera House heist. You can watch both these movies on Google Play Movies & TV and Apple TV.

Dhoom (1 and 2)

The Dhoom franchise is one of the most memorable ones of Indian cinema. The first part of the movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen and John Abraham. John Abraham gained most of his recognition for playing the robber in this movie and then the second part of the movie which, in addition to Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, also featured Bipasha Basu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. In this movie, Hrithik Roshan takes over the role of a robber along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Dhoom 1 released in 2004, Dhoom 2 was released in 2006. You can watch both these movies on Amazon Prime.

Bunty Aur Babli (1 and 2)

This 2005 movie was directed by Shaad Ali and starred Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was loved by the audiences as they got to see this father and son duo together on screen against each other. Later, we also got to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie released in 2021 and the audience loved Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. You can watch both the movies on Amazon prime.

Jewel Thief

This is a 1967 movie, known as one of the best heist movies in the Hindi movie industry starring Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Tanuja, D.K. Sapru and Nazir Hussain. According to the story of the movie, we see how Vinay gets constantly mistaken as Amar, his look-alike who is a jewel thief. Therefore, in order to clear his name, he teams up with the police to impersonate the thief, and crack the crime ring.

Oye Lucky Lucky Oye!

This is one of the most memorable Abhay Deol movies as the actor is always known to take up unique roles and stories. This is a comedy crime movie that’s directed by Dibakar Banerjee and stars Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Richa Chandha, and Manjot Singh. The movie was released in 2008. You can watch this movie on Google Play movies & TV, Youtube and Apple TV.

Kick

Salman Khan gave a banger with this Sajid Nadiadwala movie in 2014. Along with Salman Khan, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Mithun Chakroborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this crime thriller comedy movie where Randeep Hooda takes on the role of a cop who is chasing a criminal named ‘Devil’, played by Salman Khan. You can watch this movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bluffmaster!

Bluffmaster! Is one of the most unique heist movies and shows a different side of Abhishek Bachchan. The movie leaves you surprised with its climax and also keeps you hooked throughout. It is directed by Rohan Sippy and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Dekhmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Nana Patekar, Boman Irani and Tinnu Anand. The movie was released in 2005 and the audience loves to watch it even now. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

Kaante

This movie talks about six men who meet in a lock-up after getting wrongfully detained. As they decide to seek revenge for what happened to them, they plan to rob a bank that has all the officers’ salaries deposited. The movie is based in Los Angeles and was loved for the dark theme and the cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav and Lucky Ali. The movie was released in 2002 and was directed by Sanjay Gupta. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

Aankhein

This Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial movie was loved by the audience for its story and cast. The story is about Vijay Singh Rajput, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who wants to take revenge from the bank that fired him unfairly and so he plans a heist. The interesting part here is that for his heist he hires 3 men (played by Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal) who are visually impaired and the movie shows how he trains them along with Neha, played by Sushmita Sen. The movie was released in 2002. You can watch this movie on Amazon Prime.

It’ll be interesting to watch The Crew on 24th March this year.

