This is the first thing that SRK and Anushka Sharma will do after the lockdown!

MUMBAI: The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The handsome and witty actor has a huge fan following. Even though he was last seen on the big screen in the film Zero, which was a failure at the box office, his followers continue to shower their love and support on him. They are eagerly awaiting his next project. SRK has impressed the audience with his effortless acting in various films. The Badshah of Bollywood has appeared in more than 90 movies and has fans from all over the world.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is loved by the audience. The actress, who made her debut with none other than SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, showed potential with her first project itself and promised to go far with her work. With every project, she became bigger and better. She has featured in movies like Band Baaja Baraat, NH 10, Zero, PK, and many others, and has garnered an immense fan base for herself.

During the present lockdown, all of us, including celebrities, are practicing social distancing and self-isolation. We all have to be at home for sake of our family and our country so that we fight the Coronavirus outbreak effectively.

Many of us have made plans immediately after the lockdown. Well, SRK and Anushka Sharma also have something amazing planned.

Fans on social media have shared a post from their movie and captioned it saying that this is the first thing we all will do post the lockdown.

Have a look.

This is the scene in which SRK and Anushka Sharma are having a Pani Puri competition and enjoying every bit of it.

Indeed, street food is something all of us would love to eat soon. What are your plans after the lockdown?

