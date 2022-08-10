The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Ajay Devgn reveals that RRR won the Oscars because of him

Now, the Pan India Film RRR made our country proud by winning the Oscars this year. The magnum opus that was released last year in March recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song(Naatu Naatu)
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 16:12
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn reveals that RRR won the Oscars because of him

MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.
Also Read- Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

Now, the Pan India Film RRR made our country proud by winning the Oscars this year. The magnum opus that was released last year in March recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song(Naatu Naatu). Now there is some more exciting and amazing news for fans. The song has now won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Actor Ajay Devgn came on the Kapil Sharma Show recently, to promote his film Bholaa, and Kapil congratulated him for winning the Oscar and asked the actor if he ever thought the film would ever win an Oscar.

Ajay said, “RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai wo meri wajah se mila hai. Agar maine us gaane mein naach dia hota to kya hota.” This made everyone burst out laughing. When Kapil asked Ajay if he didnt feel like dancing on Naatu Naatu. To this Ajay replied, “toh woh Oscar wapis le jaate”

Also Read-  Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script

RRR is a SS Rajamouli directorial and stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The PAN India film was a blockbuster and was an international success.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Bollywoodlife

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?
MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlines a few times because of his rumored relationships. When Aashiqui...
Must Read! Is Yami Gautam the new queen of OTT platform
MUMBAI : Actress Yami Gautam has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Tina Philip re-enters Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya in an all-new avatar
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its...
OMG! Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have found a new favorite couple in #AkshNav! Check out some of the best reactions here!
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”
MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra has been making it to the headlines for the past few days because of her rumoured relationship...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?
Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens
Trolled! Parineeti Chopra gets spotted in a black bodycon dress; netizens say, “Why is she uncomfortable”
Kritika Kamra
Exclusive! Kritika Kamra on Bheed, “I am pleasantly surprised and grateful for the response that I have got”
Arjun Kapoor
Confirmed! Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship with Rohan Thakkar official
These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public
Shocking! These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public, take a look
This actress wants to do an ‘intense romantic film like Aashiqui’ Kartik Aaryan
Interesting! This actress wants to do an ‘intense romantic film like Aashiqui’ With Kartik Aaryan