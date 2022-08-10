The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Ajay Devgn reveals that RRR won the Oscars because of him

MUMBAI :Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings.

Now, the Pan India Film RRR made our country proud by winning the Oscars this year. The magnum opus that was released last year in March recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song(Naatu Naatu). Now there is some more exciting and amazing news for fans. The song has now won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Actor Ajay Devgn came on the Kapil Sharma Show recently, to promote his film Bholaa, and Kapil congratulated him for winning the Oscar and asked the actor if he ever thought the film would ever win an Oscar.

Ajay said, “RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai wo meri wajah se mila hai. Agar maine us gaane mein naach dia hota to kya hota.” This made everyone burst out laughing. When Kapil asked Ajay if he didnt feel like dancing on Naatu Naatu. To this Ajay replied, “toh woh Oscar wapis le jaate”

RRR is a SS Rajamouli directorial and stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The PAN India film was a blockbuster and was an international success.

