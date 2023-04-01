The vacant flat where Sushant Singh Rajput’s was found dead, might get a tenant after nearly 2.5 years

MUMBAI : The sudden passing of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed a shock for all the fans all across the globe. In a short career span he made a mark on the hearts and minds of millions. His performance, screen presence and contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations.

The flat where Sushant was staying at Carter road in Bandra West, Mumbai has been vacant after he was found dead there. No one was ready to stay there on rent for obvious reasons but now that will reportedly change soon.

The sea-facing flat is owned by an Indian man who lives abroad and he charges a rent of around Rs 5 Lakhs. The actor was paying around 4.51 lakhs. But after his death, the flat had been left vacant and the owner didn’t allow any other celeb to stay there nor has brought down the rent.

But now as per a news portal, a new tenant will soon be staying in the flat. No information of the tenant has been available yet.

On 14th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and the police first ruled it as a suicide but now new leads have hinted that the dealth might be a murder as also said by a Cooper Hospital staff, where the late actor’s autopsy was done.

