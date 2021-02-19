THESE celebs became a part of the Pawri Ho Rai Hai VIRAL trend

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate is once again in news. The content creator who has taken over social media by storm is making headlines for his viral Pawri Ho Rai Hai rap.

After he turned Pakistan's Dananeerr's video into a catchy rap, many people on social media just can't get enough of it. Sharing the video, Yashraj had written, "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr. #yashrajmukhate #pawrihorihai #pawrihoraihai #musicproduction #dialogue with beats."

From finding its way to Instagram stories of many to being a part of trending videos on Twitter; people have lapped up the new party anthem and how. But not just social media users, many celebrities, too, have hopped on the Pawri Ho Rai Hai wagon to create hilarious videos.

Before this trend becomes the thing of the past, take a look at all the celebrities who have become a part of the viral trend:

