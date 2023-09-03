These were the last words of Satish Kaushik before he died

Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik was 66 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audience.
Satish Kaushik Passed Away

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has another update. The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, is no more.

He was close friends with veteran actor Anupam Kher and have even worked together in multiple films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among many others.

The news shook the country that he has passed away and following his sudden demise, the Bollywood industry has come out in support and remember the late actor and offer condolences to his family.

Now, as per sources, his last words were told to his man friday Vasant as he asked him to look after his wife and daughter that are left behind.

Satish went to Delhi with his man friday and later that evening, he complained of chest pain. Vasant suggested that they should go to the hospital and they left after a while.

However, Satish asked Vasant to take care of his family and said, “Please take care of my wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika” and they were his last words before he dropped his head on Vasant’s shoulder. All of this reportedly happened around midnight.

Vasant’s wife went over to Shashi and broke this news to her.

