Thrilling! Sushmita Sen desires to do a mature LOVE STORY and an action film post her show Aarya; Here’s the reason!

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she is happy with the way her second innings in the industry is turning out to be with the hit series “Aarya”. She now wants to explore a mature love story and a negative role. The actor, who made a comeback to mainstream acting after a decade with the Disney+ Hotstar series, said she felt like a newcomer when she started the project, whose third season will start streaming on November 3.

She said, “The moment my second innings started in 2020, I became a newcomer. I’ve a long list of things that I want to do, like I want to do a mature love story, a kicka** action film, which no one has done, and play the most dangerous antagonist you have ever seen, a villain. I’ve a long list (of roles). This is just the beginning.”

Also read: Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."

The actress continued, referring to her most recent series, 'Taali,’ “This year, I got to do two wonderful projects, and I’m very grateful for that. I hope this continues and allows me to do more work like that.”

Sushmita Sen, 47, said she feels fortunate that the public and the film business have accepted her with open arms when asked if they have given any thought to whether or not directors have considered her as an actor.

She stated, “Whether the industry gave me the opportunity or not or whether they saw that potential in me as an actor or not all these years is a small thing. My biggest blessing in my life is that in 2024, it will be 30 years in this industry. At the age of 18, I was on a stage where I met so many people. And in these 30 years, whatever I’ve done, my people have always supported me. When I took a break for eight years at the peak of my career, the industry welcomed me with so much love when I made a comeback… Till the time the audience wants to see me working as an actor, no one can do anything about it.”

Sen is overjoyed at the release of the third season of Ram Madhvani's Aarya. The official adaptation of the popular Dutch series "Penoza," which is nominated for an International Emmy, centres on the path of Sen's character Aarya, who becomes involved in criminal activity after her husband Tej Sareen (Chadrachud Singh) is shot and killed.

Sen stated that Aarya will appear in a ferocious avatar in the upcoming season. She talked about her character, “The thing about Aarya is that she has gone through so much from season one to season two. Now, (in season three) she has been trying to grow up, to save things, she has nothing to lose. It is the most dangerous situation as a woman when she has nothing more to lose or save.I don’t want to give out much but last time people had a complaint that why is Aarya not being a don. This is that season when you have a woman who is not apologetic about the seat she sits on.”

Actors Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Maya Sarao, among others, will be returning to their roles from Aarya 2 and 3. Ila Arun, an actor and singer, is the newest cast member.

Also read: Must read! Sushmita Sen shares her views on actresses surviving in the industry, "The biggest mistake is to expect kindness..."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

