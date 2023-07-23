Throwback! Ajay Devgn teased Salman Khan about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have been friends for decades, and the bond they share is unbreakable. Like they say, friends know your secret, and this one video is proof. In this old viral video, you can see Ajay talking about how Salman discussed how his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is dating Vivek Oberoi, and he strongly felt he was not deserving.

Also read - Shocking! Throwback to the time when Salman Khan joked about making his future wife leave film industry after marriage

In this old video, you can see Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan making an appearance together on Salman Khan's game show Dus Ka Dum, where he asks them one question that is part of the game: Kitne ko lagta hai kisiko dekh ke is lallu ko yeh ladki kaise mil gayi.

Fardeen Khan adorably tells how people look at him and feel the same when they see him with his wife. While Ajay Devgn hints that Salman Khan also felt the same about his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, to which the Tiger 3 star behaves unaware, the Bholaa star hints that he made something like 45 calls to him, and that cracks up Salman.

Salman Khan's infamous fight with Vivek Oberoi is still the talk of the town. Vivek had held a press conference where he claimed that Salman had called him more than 45 times and threatened and abused him for being in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while in this entire saga, Ash maintained her dignified silence and kept herself away from the controversy.

Also read - WOAH! Did Salman Khan hint at Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his new tweet? Here’s what fans have to say

Today Aishwarya is happily married with Abhishek Bachchan and he shares a great bond with Ajay Devgn. She is extremely cordial with Salman Khan as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life