Throwback! This is how Zayed Khan reacted when Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he could act

MUMBAI: Zayed Khan has been part of several films. He has also acted in a TV show. He made his Bollywood debut opposite Esha Deol in Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

The actor recently went down memory lane to share an interesting experience on his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Zayed told that when SRK met him for the first time the latter wasn’t sure if he could act.

The actor played Shah Rukh’s stepbrother in Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na (2004). The movie also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Amrita Rao, Suniel Shetty, and Sushmita Sen in pivotal roles. Zayed landed the role of Lucky in SRK’s action entertainer while trying to convince Farah to choreograph a song in Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. While speaking to Pinkvilla he said, “I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen (cousin Fardeen Khan)’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office, and I was in Shah Rukh Khan’s office I didn’t know why. She asked me what’re you doing? I said I’m just doing a film right now. She said we’re considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very very magnanimous and lovely gentleman.”

He added, “And he sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in this film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?)’ The actor said he responded to SRK saying, “Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history. I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said send me your measurements, you’re in my film.”

On the work front, Zayed, who was last seen in the TV series Haasil, will soon be making his comeback.

