Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following. The Bollywood star is not only known for his acting chops but also amazing personality. His fans are eagerly looking forward to his new films.

And the star, after a sabbatical, has signed several big screen projects in different capacities. One of his upcoming films is called Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani. He started shooting for the film last month.

Amidst this, a picture of him on the set of the movie has gone viral. The picture, tweeted by Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club, shows SRK with Hirani and other crew members. Fans are super excited and took to social media to express their happiness. One wrote, “Original choice for Munna Bhai MBBS finally doing a Raju Hirani movie!”. One other wrote, “Classic is in making.” One tweeted, “All the best champ.”

The upcoming film stars Taapsee Pannu alongside SRK. The film is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

In addition to Dunki, the superstar will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and a yet-untitled film directed by Atlee. Pathaan, in which SRK reportedly plays the role of a RAW agent, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s big-budget Zero. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was a box office and critical disappointment. The actor was forced to step away from acting to focus on producing web projects like Bard of Blood and Betaal through his Red Chillies Entertainment.

