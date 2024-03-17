Throwback: Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy's memorable stint in the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

MUMBAI: In the Bollywood industry, Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat have become well-known figures. It is well known that Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy both began their careers in television. It may not be widely known, though, that both of these actors got their start in the popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which they starred opposite each other.

Although Pulkit and Mouni are becoming fans' favorites, their careers in the entertainment industry started when they co-starred as Lakshya and Krishna Tulsi (KT) in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Before the drama made a generational leap, Mouni played a small girl who was raised by Tulsi after she left the Virani home, and Pulkit played the son of Ganga and Sahil. Tulsi had all of KT's characteristics because she raised her.

The audience adored Mouni and Pulkit's chemistry, and they attended a lot of events together. Pulkit Samrat decided to leave Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after around a year and a half of playing Lakshya Virani. Even though he was at the height of his fame, the actor decided to leave the show because he thought his character had grown boring. During that period, Pulkit disclosed in an interview that he told the producers of his decision and concluded the show with a nice note.

Additionally, Pulkit had claimed that after leaving one of the longest-running shows, he received offers for movies. He talked about having a lot of TV offers, but he was taking his time to complete his next project. Roy remained a member of the show in the meanwhile. KT's character was later cast opposite Akashdeep Sehgal's Eklavya Virani. Samrat was replaced as Lakshya Virani by actor Yash Pandit. As the narrative developed, Lakshya wed Vaidehi (Tia Bajpai).

Samrat left Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2008, but he was able to land his first major role in Bittoo Boss in 2012, where he was a Punjabi videographer. Samrat played the role of an overconfident and intelligent Hunny in Fukrey. He was assigned opposite to Priya Anand. The audience loved the film, which was a big smash. Following Fukrey, the makers of the project continued to work with Pulkit in two further sequel releases. Among other films, he appeared in Jai Ho, Sanam Re, and Dolly Ki Doli.

Following her time on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy took part in a few reality shows. In the hit television series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, she was paired with Mohit Raina and won her fame back as Goddess Sita. Among other shows, she contributed to Junoon-Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq and Kasturi. Her time in the first Naagin season brought her a great deal of fame and exposure. For the actress, there has been no turning back since.

Her portrayal of Junoon in Brahmastra garnered great praise, and she went on to work on Bollywood and television shows. Mouni Roy is currently successful both personally and professionally, with exciting projects in the works and a happy marriage to Suraj Nambiar.

Pulkit Samrat is getting ready to tie the knot with Kriti Kharbanda, the love of his life.

