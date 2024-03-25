Throwback to the time when Abhishek Bachchan commented on Salman Khan - Vivek Oberoi's alleged fight, take a look at Preity Zinta's reaction

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the wittiest actors known in Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was called cool Jr Bachchan and he had proved it time and again. This old video is proof that the Ghoomer actor was the wittiest of all.
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is one of the wittiest actors known in Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was called cool Jr Bachchan and he had proved it time and again. This old video is proof that the Ghoomer actor was the wittiest of all. 

Also read - What! When Abhishek Bachchan said “women don’t make-up” while Aishwarya Rai said, "I am the one who apologises" Amidst family dispute

Amid the infamous fight between Salman Khan with Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek had openly mocked them when asked him if he will get trapped with Salman and Vivek in the lift on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. 

Abhishek said he was saying this in jest, 'Vivek meet Salman, Salman eat Vivek'. Preity Zinta who was a part of the show along with Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that she has a better one.

Preity said," Vivek meet Salman, Salman beat Vivek". Abhishek Bachchan's facial expression said it all. Preity Zinta is extremely close to Salman Khan and has shared a great bond with him over the years. This was the time when Abhishek was not married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and didn't even think of dating the actress.

Also read - Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan’s Affair: REASONS for their alleged breakup

Today Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for 16 years and he shares a good bond with Salman Khan. Aishwarya never publicly spoke about her alleged affair with Vivek but said how she had parted ways with the superstar over his physical abuse on her. However, the Tiger 3 star had strongly refused it.

