Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The actor has since worked in several films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and last year's Bawaal.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:46
movie_image: 
JAHNVI KAPOOR

MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The actor has since worked in several films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and last year's Bawaal. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India in 2023, the actor opened up about dealing with criticism in the industry as an actor.

Also read - Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Panday posts a cute story showing how deep their bond is

In the interview, when Janhvi was asked about her way of dealing with criticism, she had said: “At the end of the day, you have to see some things for what they really are. Unfortunately, most people cannot. But now, after having been in the business a while and having done a few thousand interviews, you see through things... You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines. You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me. No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines...and unfortunately, people feed off of that.”

She further added, "You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness.”

Also read - Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Panday posts a cute story showing how deep their bond is

Janhvi will be seen next in Devara with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie. It will release in October this year after an eight-month delay was recently announced. Apart from Devara, she has Mr and Mrs Maahi which releases on April 19.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


 

Jahnvi Kapoor Dhadak Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Roohi Good Luck Jerry Bawaal Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 19:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like...
Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the...
Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his great characters across platforms, he is...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan that has names like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is the topic of...
Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines ever since she unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted...
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The...
Recent Stories
Kiran
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kiran
Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
Alia
Alia Bhatt upcoming movies: Spy universe's untitled, Brahmastra 2, and others are movies the actress is set to impress the audience
Ranvir
Sunflower season 2: Ranvir Shorey on challenges while playing the character - Exclusive
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and others’ fees for the movie
Madgaon
Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!
Ajay
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications