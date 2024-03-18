Throwback to the time when Ranbir Kapoor revealed a trick to maintain multiple relationships

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has had a total transformation after the entrance of Alia Bhatt in his life. No wonder Alia is highly admired by the Kapoor family as they can see all the positive changes in their Kapoor boy.

Well, we all have that one person in life for whom we like to change everything for good, or rather become the best version of ourselves. Ranbir Kapoor has just proved this for real. There was a time when the Animal star used to enjoy his casonova image, never really spoke about anything in public, and when he did he mostly had a foot-in-a-mouth situation.

Ranbir Kapoor who has boycotted Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan used to be a regular guest on his show for several seasons. In one of the seasons he appeared on the show with Imran Khan, where he is seen revealing the trick about how he kept his other girlfriend's name as 'Battery Low', elaborating he even mentioned that once he had got a call as Batter Low and was with one of his girlfriend who actually bought the fact that his phone’s batter is low as it was just flashing.

Karan and Imran couldn’t believe this trick and the plus is that it even worked. Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before his marriage to Alia Bhatt and today he even shares a cordial bond with the Jawan actress, but Kat has maintained her distance from him and vice versa.

Ranbir today is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, he lives and breathes for her, and he has won the Best Father award for a lifetime.

