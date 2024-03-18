Throwback to the time when Ranbir Kapoor revealed a trick to maintain multiple relationships

Ranbir Kapoor has had a total transformation after the entrance of Alia Bhatt in his life. No wonder Alia is highly admired by the Kapoor family as they can see all the positive changes in their Kapoor boy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 00:30
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has had a total transformation after the entrance of Alia Bhatt in his life. No wonder Alia is highly admired by the Kapoor family as they can see all the positive changes in their Kapoor boy. 

Also read - Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account revealed; Username includes his and Alia Bhatt's birth dates

Well, we all have that one person in life for whom we like to change everything for good, or rather become the best version of ourselves. Ranbir Kapoor has just proved this for real. There was a time when the Animal star used to enjoy his casonova image, never really spoke about anything in public, and when he did he mostly had a foot-in-a-mouth situation.

Ranbir Kapoor who has boycotted Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan used to be a regular guest on his show for several seasons. In one of the seasons he appeared on the show with Imran Khan, where he is seen revealing the trick about how he kept his other girlfriend's name as 'Battery Low', elaborating he even mentioned that once he had got a call as Batter Low and was with one of his girlfriend who actually bought the fact that his phone’s batter is low as it was just flashing.

Karan and Imran couldn’t believe this trick and the plus is that it even worked. Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif before his marriage to Alia Bhatt and today he even shares a cordial bond with the Jawan actress, but Kat has maintained her distance from him and vice versa.

Also read - Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support

Ranbir today is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, he lives and breathes for her, and he has won the Best Father award for a lifetime.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Ranbir Kapoor RAHA KAPOOR Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Somy Ali opens up about who she loves in Bollywood today
MUMBAI: Actress Somy Ali, who was part of the film industry in the 90s, says that it has grown by leaps and bounds....
Sara Ali Khan expresses her passion for promoting Indian fashion, here's what she's has to say
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one Bollywood actress who has effortlessly rocked various Indian outfits on multiple occasions...
He is just too good and sweet: Yesha Rughani on working with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Rabb Se Hai Dua
MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is currently seen as Ibadat in Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD’s Rabb Se Hai Dua and is vibing well...
Amit Behl praises producer Rajan Shahi: He sets a benchmark
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the few producers in the industry who has elevated the standard of the content seen on TV...
Emraan Hashmi advices a fan on how to make a girlfriend, talks about Awarapan 2
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Footpath, but it was the 2008 crime drama Jannat that...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Sara
Sara Ali Khan expresses her passion for promoting Indian fashion, here's what she's has to say
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi advices a fan on how to make a girlfriend, talks about Awarapan 2
Orry
Orry breaks silence on his primary source of income; ‘hey are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh’
Ravi Kishen
Ravi Kishen reveals he had a strained relationship with his father
Samantha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses fear of fading from the spotlight; Says ‘I have to beat this fear of being old news…’