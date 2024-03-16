Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account revealed; Username includes his and Alia Bhatt's birth dates

MUMBAI: Without a doubt, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most successful actors of his generation. The nation has been captivated by the Sanju actor's endearing demeanor and skill as an actor. Despite Ranbir Kapoor's immense popularity with the general public, he keeps most of his personal life private. So much so that he doesn't even reveal his social media handles to his supporters on the various platforms; they are private. But now, at last, Ranbir Kapoor's hidden Instagram account has been found.

(Also read: What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”)

Recently, several posts have become popular online, with many individuals seemingly taking offense at Ranbir Kapoor's hidden Instagram account. Everything began with a Reddit member claiming to have located Ranbir's authentic Instagram account. 'reyman_1528' is the account's username. Ayan Mukerji, a close friend and longtime acquaintance of Ranbir, also follows the account.

The dot is further associated with Ranbir Kapoor because the Instagram account is registered under the name RK. In addition, the username has both Ranbir's own birthdate of 28 September and Alia Bhatt's birthdate of 15 March. As of right now, nothing has been verified, but given that Anurag Basu, Randhir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga all follow Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram, it appears that internet users are certain that'reymar_1528' is his true account.

222

Attention has already been drawn to Ranbir Kapoor's hidden Instagram account. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt appeared in the first-ever episode of Koffee With Karan in 2019. In this article, Alia Bhatt disclosed that Ranbir Kapoor frequently browses other people's Instagram accounts and has a private one.

(Also read: Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – BollywoodShaadis