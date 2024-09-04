Throwback to the time when Rashmika Mandanna talked about financial struggle during her childhood

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the highest-paid leading ladies down South. The actress who is from Coorg has seen her fair share of struggle in life. While she now owns homes in different Indian cities, her childhood was not a stable one.
Rashmika

MUMBAI: Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the highest-paid leading ladies down South. The actress who is from Coorg has seen her fair share of struggle in life. While she now owns homes in different Indian cities, her childhood was not a stable one. It is said that her family owns an estate in Coorg but the actress said that the reality was quite different. As per many portals, her father was a businessman who dealt in wedding venues. Rashmika Mandanna said her childhood lack stability at times, as they moved homes.

Rashmika Mandanna said that she has experienced financial difficulties. She said at times when her family had less money, they did shift homes every two months. She said she was aware of the monetary crisis at home. Rashmika Mandanna said that she takes the liberty to remember how there were times when they would go house-hunting, and arrange money for rents. She mentioned this in an interview to the Hindustan Times.

Rashmika Mandanna said she knows that she is the same girl who could not even a buy a toy when she wished for one. She said she has deep respect for the money she makes, and the love and adulation which comes after being an actor. She was quoted as saying, "My childhood memories don't let me take my success lightly, because I know this will not last forever."

Rashmika Mandanna was part of Animal, which was one of the biggest hits of 2023. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor was much loved. She is supposed to be dating her Geetha Govindham co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The two drop not so subtle hints on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

