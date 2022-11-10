THROWBACK! The time when SRK’s little boy Abram was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan was his grandfather

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today and the nation is celebrating his birthday with him and his family. Last night, the actor stepped out to graciously meet and greet some of his fans who were present to wish him. Theatres are selling movie tickets of ‘Goodbye’ at 80 today as part of the celebration.

Also read: Fantastic! Shahrukh Khan starrer actioner Pathaan to have a sequel, makers already working on it

Amitabh Bachchan has contributed tremendously to the Indian Cinema and will always be remembered for his iconic roles. Big B and his roles with Shah Rukh Khan are often recalled and they worked together in films like Mohabbatein, K3G, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others.

In the 2001 family drama film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, SRK played the veteran actor’s adopted son Rahul and their heart-warming father-son moments took the box-office by a storm. The duo also shares a great bond off-camera and hold a lot of respect for each other.

Their bond had SRK’s little son Abram convinced that they were in fact father and son in real life and Big B revealed how the little rug rat thought of him as his grandfather. After one of their interactions at a party, he shared a post recalling the meeting.

The pic showed Shweta Bachchan Nanda introducing Abram to Big B and the little boy was shaking his hand with the older actor. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in that post that the little boy is convinced beyond any doubt that he is SRK’s father and wonders why Big B doesn’t live with Shah Rukh.

Also read: Massive Update! Koffee With Karan 8: Host Karan Johar hints at Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance?

Credits: Times Now