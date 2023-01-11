Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai commented Salman Khan to be the most 'sexiest and attractive man'

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday 2023: Bollywood celebrities often find themselves in the limelight due to their relationships. Actors become the talk of the town whenever there are whispers about their love lives.

However, not every love story reaches a happy ending. There are some much-loved couples who broke up after dating for a while. Among these broken love stories, one of the most talked-about was that of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Although the two stars never officially admitted to being in a romantic relationship, the world was aware of their equation.

Once when Aishwarya Rai was interviewed by highly acclaimed journalist Simi Grewal, she addressed Salman as one of the â€˜sexiest & most attractive man'

"Who is the sexiest and the most gorgeous man in Bollywood?". To this, Aishwarya replied, "Caught me on that one. It's a very tough one..... the sexiest and the most gorgeous with charming." When Simi asked her to stick to the 'sexy and gorgeous', the actress finally named Salman Khan and said, "let's take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally- Salman."

Aishwarya justified her answer by saying, "If you're going to talk about the physicalâ€¦" to which Simi added, "I think he's very got features. I think he's extremely good-looking."

Simi then asked Aishwarya, "Why aren't you both teamed together anymore?" While both ladies laugh at it, the former Miss World winner said, "How can I have the answer to that." Dissatisfied with the answer Simi further questioned, "But you were working together on five films, weren't you? Veer-Zaara was written for you."

To which the actress said, "At the time there were talks about a couple of films that we would be working in together and then suddenly they weren't happening with no explanation whatsoever. I'd never have the answer to why."

On the work front, Aishwarya was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she portrayed the character of Nandini / Mandakini Devi. Her performance received a lot of praise from the audience, and the movie was a big hit. Salman on the other hand is gearing up for the release of his spy-drama Tiger 3.

Credits - mid day