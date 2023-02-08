Throwback! When Karisma Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor called her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur 'a third class man'

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor was one of the leading actresses in the 90s. She gave several box office hits like Jigar (1992), Anari (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), and Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), to name a few. Kapoor shattered many hopes when she got married to industrialist Sanjay Kapur.

Also read - "Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"

The two got married in 2003. However, their marriage did not last longer. Karisma and Sanjay tried making their marriage work for over a decade, but it was in the thirteenth year of their marital life that things took an ugly turn.

With the blame game, mudslinging, petitions, and custody battle, the couple has been through a roller coaster ride before parting ways for the last time.

As per reports, Karisma had spoken in detail about how Sanjay Kapur made her endure physical and mental torture. In one of her complaints, Lolo had written, “Even before our wedding, his father made my mother cry, and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail, and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was a one-off.”

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has maintained silence on Karisma Kapoor’s divorce from Sanjay Kapur, her father, Randhir Kapoor, once blasted Sanjay. The veteran actor said, “Sanjay was a third-class man” and that he has “debauchery in his system”.

Also read - Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?

Meanwhile, Karisma and Sonali Bendre joined each other on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. Their impromptu reunion surely called for a recreation of the iconic dance number from their much-loved 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Therefore, Karisma and Sonali didn’t disappoint their fans, as they grooved to Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





