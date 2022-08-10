Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has been approached to be the judge of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 20:34
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10

MUMBAI:  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

( ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

As per sources, bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor  has been approached to be the judge of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then she would come on board and the actress has previously  judged Season 4.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many more celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
 

