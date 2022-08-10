Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom, they showcase their dancing skills. The last season was successful as it came up with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

The most loved reality show is now coming back with its 10th season and fans are waiting with bated breaths to know who will be the contestants on the show.

We also broke the news that Malaika Arora is most likely to judge the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The actress has judged the first two seasons of the show, and there is a possibility that she would come back this season.

Now, as per sources Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have been approached for the show. A close to the development said, “Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor have been approached to shake a leg in Nach Baliye 10. The production house is keen to rope the two celebrity couples for the same. However, Hina and Shaheer are yet to accept the offer.”

The source further added, “I don't think Shaheer Sheikh is going to accept the offer. He is a shy and reserved person, who believes in keeping his personal life as private as possible. However, one can never say never. Talking about Hina Khan, she politely declined previous seasons and it remains to be seen if the makers will be able to convince her to change decision or no.”

The sources added, “Nach Baliye new season will be launched in June 2023 with a bang. Things are at a nascent level and the makers are busy with the pre-production stage. Things will be only made official with a blockbuster promo in either April end or May first week.”

There are also speculations that Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Ashlesha Savant will be participating in the show and showing their dancing skills.

Nach Baliye 10 will be launched in June 2023 and will be produced by Bannijay Asia.

