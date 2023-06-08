Throwback! When Kishore Kumar stopped recording for Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan starrer Abhimaan mid-way

MUMBAI: There’s an interesting story about Kishore Kumar and the iconic 1973 film ‘Abhimaan’, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, which celebrated its 50th anniversary recently.

The musical drama tells the story of two singers who are married to each other, with Amitabh Bachchan’s character being voiced by three different singers, while Jaya Bachchan's (then Bhaduri) character is solely voiced by Lata Mangeshkar ji.

Initially, Kishore Kumar recorded two songs, ‘Meet Na Mila Re Manka’ and ‘Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina’, for the film, composed by Sachin Dev Burman. However, upon discovering that ‘Abhimaan’ was based on his own turbulent marriage to Uma Guha Thakurta, he decided to halt his contribution to the project.

This unexpected decision led the legendary composer to find alternative voices for two duets: Mohammed Rafi sang 'Teri Bindiya Re', and Manhar Udhas lent his voice to 'Loote Koi Mann Ka Dagar'.

Once in an interview, Hrishikesh Mukherjee admitted that the film was loosely based on Uma Guha Thakurta's marriage and lavished praise on Lata Mangeshkar's work. Her timeless contributions include 'Piya Bina Piya Bina', 'Ab Toh Hai Tumse', 'Nadiya Kinare', and others, all adding immeasurable value to the film.

Remarkably, Lata never charged a single penny for her work in Mukherjee's songs. When asked about the fee, she would reply, “Dada, aapse kya paisa lena?”

Concerning Kishore Kumar's protest and the variation in the male voice, Mukherjee said that it didn't matter, as everything fell into place once he had Lata. The film's music stands as a testament to collaboration and artistic devotion, as well as the importance of creative integrity and personal connections.

Each song in ‘Abhimaan’ continues to be an everlasting gem, reflecting the mastery of those involved.

