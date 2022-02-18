Thumbs Down! Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ leave a former Police Commissioner disappointed

MUMBAI: Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa received a mixed response from the audience. While many showered praises on the cast and the director, the review of a Former Police Commissioner named Bhaskar Rao has garnered attention.

On Twitter, Bhaskar Rao reviewed the film and slammed its storyline. He stated that he stopped watching the film after 20 minutes as he found it to be an affront. He also mentioned Bangalore Girl Deepika Padukone and said that the film sends the wrong message.

His tweet read, "We started watching #Gehraaiyaan, 20 mins later, stopped, I found it an affront ..I am a fan of Deepika,our BLR girl; she’s idolized by millions of young women as Icon Achiever & Courageous.Extramarital & destruction of Home, some may feel it’s OK, Very wrong msg. Am I old fashion?"

Bhaskar Rao was previously Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Karnataka State Reserve Police[1] as well as ADGP, Internal security Division. Currently, he is the ADGP of Railways.

Earlier, it was Kangana Ranaut who had slammed Gehraiyaan stating that no amount of skin show can save a film. Her review had gone viral on social media.

