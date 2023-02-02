Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar dances to 'Main Khiladi' on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Action stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar danced together to the song 'Main Khiladi' from the upcoming film 'Selfiee'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 16:57
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Action stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar danced together to the song 'Main Khiladi' from the upcoming film 'Selfiee'.

Akshay and Tiger, who have started shooting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', danced together to Akshay's song and shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, the two stars can be seen wearing matching black sunglasses and black clothes doing the hook step of 'Main Khiladi', a remake of Akshay's 1994 song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', which is picturised on him with actor Saif Ali Khan.

Posting the video of them dancing in a garden, Akshay wrote in the caption: "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I'll repost. #Selfiee.

'Selfiee' is scheduled to release on February 24. Directed by Raj Mehta, it is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist.

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 hit film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

SOURCE-IANS

Tiger Shroff Akshay Kumar Main Khiladi Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Main Khilad Main Khiladi Tu Anari TellyChakkar
