Tiger Shroff Birthday: Jackie Shroff wishes his son with an adorable post

Now, War 2 is on its way and the audience will again get to watch their favourite spy officer Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, its Tiger Shroff’s birthday today and his fans are celebrating it. Even Jackie Shroff has wished his son with an adorable picture of the actor from his childhood.
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff, has earned a lot of love and recognition for his performances over time. Both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debut with the Hindi movie Heropanti wherein they were casted as the main leads against each other.

The movie was successful and the audience even loved the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and kriti Sanon. However, the audience could not get over Tiger Shroff’s dance moves and soon he became known for that.

Also read - Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

Later, we got to watch Tiger Shroff in Baaghi where he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor The actor showed a unique side of him, his action moves, which left the audience awestruck. The audience loved him for action and dance and still love him for it, along with his fitness posts.

There are times when the actor set some high fitness goals with his exercises and the fans could not take their eyes off. He was last seen in the movie War, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana.

Once again, Tiger Shroff showed a unique side as this time Tiger was seen in a negative avatar too and it was something that took the audience by surprise. Now, War 2 is on it’s way and the audience will again get to watch their favourite spy officer Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, its Tiger Shroff’s birthday today and his fans are celebrating it. Even Jackie Shroff has wished his son with an adorable picture of the actor from his childhood. Check out the picture below:

Surely the father-son bonding is something that can never be replaced. Team Tellychakkar wishes Tiger Shroff a very happy birthday.

Show us your love for Tiger Shroff in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Tiger Shroff Jackie Shroff war War 2 Hrithik Roshan Heropanti Kriti Sanon Baaghi Shraddha Kapoor Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 12:40

Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi joins hands with biggies on world stage
