Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his amazing acting contributions, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans.

Tiger Shroff is one such name in the Bollywood industry that is known and loved not only for his acting but also for his action and stunts. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor performing action on screen and indeed he is considered as one of the finest action stars in India.

Recently the actor was seen in the movie Heropanti along with actress Tara Sutaria, which was a box office failure. Due to Heropanti 2 not going down well with the fans as well as audience, reportedly it is said that Tiger Shroff has faced a cut in the payment for his upcoming movie Bade Miya Chote Miya.

Yes you heard right! The upcoming movie of Tiger Shroff titled Bade Miya Chote Miya which also has Akshay Kumar in the leading role, has been the buzz of the town ever since the announcement video was out. Reportedly, initially the actor was promised the fee of 45 crores for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but after the failure of the movie Heropanti 2 is said that Tiger Shroff faces the cut in the payment for BMCM.

Well there is no confirmation about this but if this news is true what do you think on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screen on Christmas 2023. Along with the movie Bade Miya Chote Miya, actor Tiger Shroff also has movies like Ganapath and Screw Dheela.

