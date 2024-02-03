Tiger Shroff Birthday: When the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor wanted to take revenge on Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff, has earned a lot of love and recognition for his performances over time. Both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debut with the Hindi movie Heropanti wherein they were casted as the main leads against each other. The movie was successful and the audience even loved the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and kriti Sanon. However, the audience could not get over Tiger Shroff’s dance moves and soon he became known for that.

Also read - Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4

Tiger is also known as a humble and grounded human being just like his father Jackie Shroff. As the actor celebrates his 34th birthday, let us take a look at a past incident where Tiger wanted to take revenge on his War co-star Hrithik Roshan. The 2019 actioner had an intense face-off between the two actors.

During an interview, Tiger was asked who he would like to do a face-off with from the YRF spy-verse, he said, “If I come back as the bad character, I would probably want my revenge on Hrithik sir for beating me up so badly. But I look up to him so much that I would probably not.”

Also Read- Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ganapath co-starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan and will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla