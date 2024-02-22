Tiger vs Pathaan: Woah! Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's epic clash

The much-awaited and highly anticipated film Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is set to be a monumental event in Bollywood.
MUMBAI : Recent reports suggest that the film will commence filming in 2026, with a 100-day schedule planned for shooting. Aditya Chopra, the film's producer, is taking meticulous care in pre-production, including working closely with the visual effects team for pre-visualization.

Tiger vs Pathaan is slated to hit the silver screens in 2027, marking the epic clash between two cinematic legends. Interestingly, the timeline of the YRF Spy Universe will see Pathaan 2 being released before Tiger vs Pathaan, setting the stage for this monumental showdown.

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Pathaan has resonated strongly with audiences, leading to the decision to expand the character into a standalone franchise within the Spy Universe. This decision was made shortly after the release of Pathaan in January 2023, showcasing the immense popularity and demand for more of SRK in the spy genre.

With films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3 also part of the YRF spy universe, fans can expect an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with action, intrigue, and the charisma of two Bollywood icons sharing the screen once again.

