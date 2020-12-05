Tina Ambani offers an emotional tribute to late veteran Bollywood star Dev Anand on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani (formerly called Tina Munim), remembered the late actor Dev Anand on his death anniversary in the most beautiful way possible. She shared a picture of them with a heartfelt note talking about how the 'Gregory Peck of India' was truly missed.

In her note, Tina raised a toast to the man himself - Dev Anand - as she went on to thank him for many things.

Tina thanked Anandji for believing in her and for all their fond memories before stating that his absence is felt deeply.

Tina also posted an image along with the note. In the photo, Dev Anand was seen fondly looking at Tina as she laughed out loud. He was seated in formals with his style - a scarf tied around his neck. Meanwhile, she could be seen in a pretty dress.

"A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa’ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply. #DevAnand", she wrote alongside the image.

Apart from Tina Ambani, Dev Anand had launched many actresses in Bollywood. Zeenat Aman and Tabu were among the names the 'first evergreen hero of Bollywood' paved the way for.

Tina Ambani, who is now married to business tycoon Anil Ambani, had made her debut in Bollywood back in 1978 opposite Dev Anand in the film Des Pardes.

The movie was directed as well as produced by Dev Anand. It also starred Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal and Mehmood in pivotal roles. The movie went on to win a 'Filmfare Award' back then.

After Des Pardes, Tina and Dev collaborated on three other films, namely Man Pasand, Lootmaar and Ek Do Teen Chaar. Interestingly, they all released in the same year of 1980.

