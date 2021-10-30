Top Story! Aryan Khan joins family after 28 days in jail; parents SRK and Gauri take care of his mental trauma

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan is finally back home at Mannat after spending three weeks in Arthur Road Jail. While the parents have spent many restless days and sleepless nights, one cannot even imagine the 23-year-old Aryan Khan’s ordeal inside the jail. However, Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned the day and the weeks ahead for Aryan very diligently.

According to a close source in the family, parents Shah Rukh and Gauri have ensured to ease the trauma that he must have been in due to all that happened the past few days. The source tells BollywoodLife, “Aryan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he has been away from home and we all know the conditions inside jails. Also, it is more important keeping Covid in mind.”

Also Read: In Pics: Checkout Aryan Khan PICTURE GALLERY with FRIENDS with whom he partied hard before his arrest!

The source further revealed that Aryan’s nutrition and the fact that he wasn’t eating well inside the jail has been a cause of great concern for mother Gauri and “a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists after Aryan’s thorough blood tests will be followed.”

SRK and Gauri have been much concerned about 23-year-old Aryan’s mental state who has spent over 28 long days inside the jail with the hardened criminals in such pathetic conditions. The couple have planned counselling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible so that he can come out of all that this chapter has broken inside him.”

Also Read: Happiness! Aryan Khan granted bail, Suhana Khan to join her family in Mumbai to celebrate father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

There have been reports earlier that Shah Rukh and Gauri plan to keep Aryan away from parties, time out with friends, and public glare for some time and keep a tab on his and the company he keeps. It is only natural for the parents to get more protective about their son, after this incident in their lives.

Credit: Bollywood life