Touching! 12th Fail: Hrithik Roshan praises Vikrant Massey for his spectacular performance in the film by penning a heartening note; Says ‘I am deeply inspired'

MUMBAI : Everyone is making references to the film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. Fans, Bollywood celebrities, and film reviewers alike can't get enough of 12th Fail. The film has received a lot of praise for both its heartbreaking plot and Vikrant Massey's portrayal of IPS Manoj Kumar, who is a real person. Actor Hrithik Roshan came out in favor of the movie Fighter after public appreciation for it from celebs like Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty. Hrithik described the movie as a masterwork of filmmaking and inspiration on social media.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is getting ready for his next film, Fighter, wrote a touching message for the film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr on social media. The actor wrote on social media that he had finally seen 12th Fail and that it had greatly influenced him. He praised the performances in the picture and hailed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the filmmaker, for a superb work.


 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said, before Hrithik Roshan, that Vidhu Vinod Chopra encouraged a lost filmmaker like him to make sincere, real movies. Everyone was encouraged by Rohit Shetty to watch the Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey film. Vikrant Massey has received accolades from Ayushmann Khurrana and numerous other actors for his superb performance as IPS Manoj Kumar. 12th Fail is based on IPS Manoj Kumar's true story. Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote and directed the movie, and it was made for a meager Rs 20 crores. The movie turned a profit for the directors when it brought in about Rs 66.58 crores at the box office.

