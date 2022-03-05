Tragedy! Actress Tanushree Dutta meets road accident, gets stitches, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta’s car met with a road accident on Monday. The accident took place when the actress was on her way to visit Mahakal. She later took to her official Instagram account and shared the update. Tanushree revealed that the brakes of her car failed following which it met with an accident. The actress further assured fans that she is fine and just received a few stitches.

Also Read: Did you know that this Hollywood actress lost to Tanushree Dutta during Miss Universe 2004?

“Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple…brake fail crash…Got away with just a few stitches…Jai Shree Mahakaal!" Tanushree Dutta wrote.

Concerned fans were quick to flood the comment section of Tanushree’s post asking if she is fine. While one of the fans wrote, “Omg plz take care of your health," another social media user commented, “Take care of yourself! Recover soon from injury!"

Also Read: Oops! Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri dismissed actress Tanushree Dutta’s accusations of sexual misconduct, read to know more

Tanushree Dutta made her Bollywood debut with the 2005 movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne opposite Emraan Hashmi. Later, she featured in several movies including Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy, Horn Ok Pleassss, and Raqeeb among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Apartment.

In 2018, the actress also made headlines after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She had also revealed how she went into depression after the incident.

Credit: News 18