Trailer Out! Check out the trailer of the adrenaline-filled action movie Crakk starring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal

Crakk

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been releasing and more are in the pipeline. As the year is nearing it’s end, we are getting to see some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Also read - Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and everytime you go for a Vidytu Jamwal you are sure to get amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will release on 23rd February, 2024.

Now, we will get to see Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in Crakk. The trailer of the movie has been released. Check out the trailer below:

Looking at the trailer, it seems that the action is surely going to go a few levels up from everything that we have seen before and it’s surely going to be filled with adrenaline rush.

Earlier this year we have seen Vidyut Jamwal in IB71 which was the first film produced by the actor. Other than that, the actor is loved for the Commando franchise.

Also read - Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on his upcoming movie Crakk, “There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it”

Are you ready for this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

