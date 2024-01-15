Trailer Out! Fighter trailer out filled with action thrill and most importantly love for the nation, check out Hrithik Roshan in the most awaited action avatar

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

The movie has been discussed by the fans ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasions, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the teaser and then a few songs from the movie and all of it created a wave of appreciation and excitement as the audience loved it very much. While one song shows the amazing dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the other shows a sizzling hot chemistry between the two and the third song shows the strong bond of friendship.

Now, we are here with something that we have all been waiting for. That’s right! We are here with the most-awaited trailer of the movie. So let’s check out the trailer below:

The makers of the movie kept their promise of releasing the trailer on 15th of Jan. In the trailer, we can see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s love story but Hrithik Roshan prioritizing his love for nation. We also get to see some amazing dialogues filled with patriotism.

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

