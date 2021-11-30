Trend Alert! 83 trailer, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Bigg Boss S15, JB Smoove and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending news from the world of Entertainment.

Bollywood:

The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s 83 has been trending since the time is out. Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR over death threats she has been getting for commenting on the Farm bill. Bollywood stars from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt who donned their stylish airport looks in sweatsuits. Sara Ali Khan gets into a heated conversation with her bodyguard for pushing photographers. The second trailer of Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap is trending, fans want to know more about their chemistry. Salman Khan made special arrangements for the underprivileged kids to watch his latest film Antim - The Final Truth. Actor Gulshan Grover revealed that he scared an Air hostess so much that she refused to fly with him.

Hollywood

JB Smoove gives relationship advice to Tom Holland and Zendaya. Dwayne Johnson aka Rock has been trending for giving away the ending of his new film Red Notice through an Instagram post. Tickets for Spider-Man No Way Home are up for sale on eBay.

Television

Manit Joura opens about having any difference with Ekta Kapoor and him exiting from the show Kundali Bhagya. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj indicated to his fans that he might leave the Anupama show soon in a live conversation with the audience. Actor Raqesh Bapat to stand with Shamita Shetty over being called arrogant and Privileged. Actress Urfi Javed gets trolled for replicating Hollywood singer Rihanna’s 2018 met Gala look. After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss Season 15, actor Simba Nagpal in an interview revealed that people in the house show their fake side to the audience.

