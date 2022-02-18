Trend Alert! Farhan-Shibani's Mehendi ceremony, Salman-Katrina's pictures leaked, Amitabh pens emotional note for late Bappi Lahiri, SRK's Raees Court case, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated their Mehendi ceremony on February 17 in presence of family members and friends.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pictures get leaked from the sets of Tiger 3.

Amitabh Bachchan pens down an emotional note for late Bappi Lahiri.

Gujarat High Court hears plea to nullify charges against Shah Rukh Khan levelled during Raees promotion.

Janhvi Kapoor praises Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar for their recently released film Badhaai Do.

Hollywood

Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a business deal in the sale of her stake in a French winery.

Daniel Craig reveals how Queen Elizabeth cracked a joke about him not smiling.

Ryan Reynolds jokingly admits about getting too old for doing stunts.

Andrew Garfield reveals he felt comfortable lying about his secret cameo in Spiderman No Way Home.

Kim Kardashian posts adorable selfies with daughter North.

Television

Mithun Chakraborty TAUNTS Bharti Singh over her income.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty get candid on their relationship.

Jigyasa Singh opens up on quitting Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayna Fozdar on being in Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on their adorable dinner date.

OTT

The Duffer Brothers have revealed the final season will drop in two halves, with Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 set to premiere on 27th May and Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 premiering on 1st July.

Undekhi's second season is set to stream from 4th March on SonyLiv.

