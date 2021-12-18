Trend Alert! SS Rajamouli reveals Brahmastra poster, Salman-Katrina head for Tiger 3 shoot, Akshay’s OMG 2 look leaked, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

SS Rajamouli joins Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to launch the Brahmastra poster in Hyderabad.

Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna to play leading ladies in Siddharth Malhotra’s next film Yodha.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to head to Delhi for their last schedule of Tiger 3.

Askhay Kumar’s OMG 2 look leaked on social media platforms.

BMC to take action against Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt for violating Covid-19 norms.

Kangana Ranaut moved the sessions court seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani wrap the Runway 34 film.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to learn filmmaking in Mumbai.

Hollywood

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn secretly welcomed their first baby on 24th November.

Katy Perry says she feels old when a younger artist like Olivia Rodrigo references her music.

Kate Winslet reveals that she felt disappointed after Titanic’s lovemaking sequence ended.

Harvey Weinstein threatened Peter Jackson that Quentin Tarantino would replace him in The Lord Of The Rings

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce the gender of their unborn twins with sweet family video

Television

Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan were the special guests on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13.

Salman Khan warns Ritesh to respect Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss Season 15.

Vivian Dsena finds new love in an NRI girl amidst his divorce battle with Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Palak Tiwari gets massively trolled for her bold outfit.

Rupali Ganguly grooves with Sara Ali Khan on the song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re.

OTT

Manoj Bajpayee and Sayani Gupta welcome the New Zealand players for a special virtual event which will take place on 20th December.

Kannada web series Humble Politiciann Nograj’s teaser is out.

Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on the OTT platform on 17th December.

