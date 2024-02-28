Trending News Today: From Mirzapur season 3 update to Sandeep Reddy Vanga launching a new movie trailer- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Khatron Khiladi update

We know that Ankit Gupta was approached for the 14th season of the show but the actor has backed out from the show for THIS reason. Check out the full story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ankit Gupta backs out from Rohti Shetty’s show and will work with rumoured GF Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a new project

Manisha Rani reveals her plans

Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning Jhalak Dikhala Jaa season 11 and one of the wish was to do a movie with Farah Khan. Read the full story here: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says "Would do a movie with Farah Khan"

Abdu Rozik summoned for money laundering case

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik probed in alleged connection in money Laundering. Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik probed in alleged connection in Money Laundering

Mirzapur Season 3 update

Mirzapur has been one of the most loved series and the audience have been waiting for the third season of the series. Now Rasika Duggal revealed an important update regarding the release date of the movie. Read the full story here: Rasika Dugal gives EXCLUSIVE update on MIRZAPUR season 3

Adah Sharma talks about criticism faced upon the release of The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma gained a lot of recognition with her performance in the movie The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen. Now she is coming up with another movie ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ with the same director. The actress revealed how she faced criticism upon the release of ‘The Kerala Story’. Read the full story here: Adah Sharma opens up on huge Fame and massive CRITICISM faced upon release of The Kerala Story

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe announce wedding

Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu announced her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe and we are here with everything that you need to know about the wedding. Read the full story here: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding: All you need to know about the Dunki actress’s to-be-groom

Music producer and composer Yashraj Mukhate gets married

Music producer, composer and internet personality Yashraj Mukhate registered his marriage with girlfriend Alpana. Read to know the full story here: Music composer and producer Yashraj Mukhate ties knot with girlfriend Alpana

The Crew teaser reaction

The teaser of The Crew released and it was very much loved by the audiences. However, Netizens revealed their reactions to the teaser. Read to know the full story here: Netizens Hail the teaser of 'Crew' say, "These 3 Beautiful ladies are definitely gonna make us laugh out loudly in theatres

Sandeep Reddy Vanga launches trailer of Dukaan

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is loved for his movies, ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’. However, he launched the trailer of the movie ‘Dukaan’ which is completely opposite to his movie ‘Animal’. Read to know the full story here: Sandeep Reddy launches new movie Dukaan; it's the complete opposite to Animal

Alanna Panday pregnant

Cousin sister of Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday announced her pregnancy today morning and the fans are loving the post. Read to know full story here: Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is expecting a child, posts how she cannot wait for the baby

Jaya Pradha absconds

Earlier Jaya Prada was in trouble as the popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. However, things have now taken an unexpected turn as the actress has absconded now. Read to know the full story here: Actress Jaya Pradha absconds amidst violation of code of conduct case against her

6 upcoming South Pan-India movies of this year

We got to watch some amazing Pan-India movies last year and this year too some major South superstars will be coming back with Pan-India movies. So we are with 6 upcoming Pan-India movies this year: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara 2, here are 6 South Pan-India movies ready to take audience by storm

