Trending! Pushpa The Rule to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out today's most hot and trending news from the entertainment world

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 21:24
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with the dose of trending news from the Bollywood industry.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town as its songs are getting some amazing response from the fans. They are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and today, the makers have announced that the trailer of the movie will be releasing on 10th April.

Allu Arjun 

South superstar Allu Arjun is no doubt, one of the most loved Pan India actor. He is all set to celebrate his birthday tomorrow and is trending all over internet. Fans eagerly look forward to wish him.

Pushpa The Rule

One of the much awaited movies coming from the south industry is Pushpa 2. The movie has been grabbing a lot of attention as the makers dropped the glimpses of the movie today. The first look of the actor is getting appreciated by fans and audience all over. 

Aditya Roy Kapur 

One of the most loved actors of Bollywood industry, Aditya Roy Kapur is trending all over the internet because of his recently released movie Gumrah, which has hit the big screens today. The movie is getting some brilliant response from fans and audience and so is the actor.

Well, these are some of the important news coming from the entertainment world. Which news has grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan aditua roy Kapur Salman Khan Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rule Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 21:24

