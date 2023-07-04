Trending! Pushpa The Rule to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, check out today's most hot and trending news from the entertainment world

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great information coming from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with the dose of trending news from the Bollywood industry.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town as its songs are getting some amazing response from the fans. They are eagerly looking forward to the trailer and today, the makers have announced that the trailer of the movie will be releasing on 10th April.

Allu Arjun

South superstar Allu Arjun is no doubt, one of the most loved Pan India actor. He is all set to celebrate his birthday tomorrow and is trending all over internet. Fans eagerly look forward to wish him.

also read-Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot

Pushpa The Rule

One of the much awaited movies coming from the south industry is Pushpa 2. The movie has been grabbing a lot of attention as the makers dropped the glimpses of the movie today. The first look of the actor is getting appreciated by fans and audience all over.

Aditya Roy Kapur

One of the most loved actors of Bollywood industry, Aditya Roy Kapur is trending all over the internet because of his recently released movie Gumrah, which has hit the big screens today. The movie is getting some brilliant response from fans and audience and so is the actor.

Well, these are some of the important news coming from the entertainment world. Which news has grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read -WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events