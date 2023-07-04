WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events

MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have many real life jodis who are fans’ favourite and their fans love their PDA. A lot of times it happens that due to heavy dressing, actresses and female celebs need help at the red carpet, and their husbands and partners are there for their rescue.

So, today let’s look at the list of Bollywood actors who have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events...

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly the most loved Bollywood couple. They have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals and a few years ago, at an award function; Shah Rukh Khan was seen holding Gauri’s outfit as her dupatta was very long.

Also Read: WOW! Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan in War 2? Fans go berserk, “One more 500 cr grosser”

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh loves Deepika Padukone a lot and he is never shy to do some PDA. During one of the receptions of their wedding, Ranveer was seen helping Deepika with her saree.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Kapoor

Recently, Shahid Kapoor attended an event with his wife Mira Kapoor. Well, at the red carpet while posing for the paparazzi, the actor first went and adjusted his wife’s gown and his gesture is being loved by one and all.

Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad

A picture of Hrithik Roshan went viral on social media in which he was seen holding the heels of his girlfriend Saba Azad. Well, netizens were calling him ‘true gentlemen’.

Also Read:Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.