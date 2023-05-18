Trending! Salman Khan gets injured, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI:A lot of things have happened in the entertainment industry today, and you might have missed some important updates or news about your favourite star. But, don’t worry as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment world.

Salman Khan injured on the sets of Tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger 3. The actor today took to social media to inform her fans that he got injured while shooting for the film. He posted, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders , he says duniya ko chhodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3.”

Teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha released

The much-awaited teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha was released today. The teaser has received a good response and everyone is loving Kartik and Kiara’s chemistry in it. The movie is slated to release on 29th June 2023.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her first Cannes appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is yet to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, but she did an interaction with the media, and wore a loose shimmery green dress. Well, her look is getting a mixed response on social media.

Makers of Pushpa 2 share a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil from the sets

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the villain in Pushpa 2 which stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. The actor recently wrapped up a schedule and the makers shared a glimpse of him from the sets. They tweeted, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil This time he will return with vengeance.”

Mrunal Thakur’s desi girl look grabs everyone attention

Mrunal Thakur is there at the Cannes Film Festival. While her first look at the Cannes didn’t get a great response, her second appearance in a silver saree is being loved by one and all. She is looking simply stunning in it.

