OMG! Salman Khan gets injured on sets of Tiger 3, actor says ‘Tiger Zakhmi hai’

MUMBAI:One of the bankable actors of Indian cinema, Salman Khan recently got some amazing response for his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is now gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Tiger 3.

As we know, the actor is shooting for the movie Tiger 3 and there were many news and reports suggesting that Salman Khan is shooting with Shah Rukh Khan currently. Now, the actor is injured on the set of the movie Tiger 3.

Yes, you heard right. Salman Khan got injured while he was shooting and this news was given by the actor himself. Taking to his social media handle, the actor dropped a picture and wrote, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhaao. Tiger Zakhmi Hai”

Well, this news has grabbed attention of the fans and audience and we wish the actor recovers soon. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the collaboration of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action flick Tiger 3.

