Triptii Dimri enjoys a vacation with alleged partner Sam Merchant? Matching photos fuel speculation of the trip together!

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is currently the most famous Bollywood diva. In a relatively short amount of time, she gained unquestionable popularity and stardom. She has appeared in several popular movies, including Bulbbul, Qala, and Laila Majnu.

She became known as the "national crush" on the other hand, because of her outstanding performance in the Ranbir Kapoor movie Animal. Triptii's personal life has garnered significant attention in addition to her career. Reportedly, she is dating model Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant have maintained a secret dating life despite several rumors circulating the internet regarding her relationship status. However, judging by the fact that the couple is currently spending a holiday in Goa together, it appears that they have finally managed to hint at the same thing. 

The similar backgrounds from their separate photos offered enough hints, even though they haven't shared any photographs.

Triptii Dimri shared these incredible glances from her Holi celebrations back on March 26, 2024. The diva was completely covered in color and looked to be having a great time in the photos. She wore a simple kurta, left her hair loose, and accessorized with just a pair of sunglasses for the event. The fact that Triptii was accompanied by her alleged boyfriend, Sam Merchant, and the two of them posed for photos close to each other is what garnered the most attention, though.

Triptii Dimri appears to be a loving girlfriend, as evidenced by the sweet birthday note she wrote specifically for Sam Merchant. On January 31, 2024, she shared a photo from their past together on Instagram Stories, coupled with a more current image of Sam Merchant. She also wrote a lovely note, “Happy Birthday, Sam Merchant, wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri..”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

