Triptii Dimri faces a comparison with Alia Bhatt on who looks better with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor does not need any introduction and is one of Bollywood's greatest actors. Ranbir's excellent acting, good looks, dancing prowess, endearing demeanor, and other attributes have won him fans over since the start of his career. Regarding his career, the actor is preparing for the filming of his next picture, Ramayan. The actor had a successful year in 2023 since his film Animal performed incredibly well at the box office.

More importantly, many began shipping Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri because of their bond. After a video of Triptii became popular, some individuals even started saying that she had a crush on Ranbir. However, others began saying that Ranbir appears more attractive with Triptii than he does with Alia. Amidst all of this, we came upon an old video of Triptii, in which she stated who the actor genuinely looks nice with on screen, and her response to that has gained fans.

Recently, the video in which Triptii is seen speaking with an interviewer resurfaced. The actress looked stunning in a chikankari kurta with a white color. Stars were added to her appearance by her open hair and subtle makeup.

However, in the video, the interviewer asked Triptii who she thinks to be the perfect on-screen pair with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress was asked to choose between herself, and other actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma.

To this, Triptii took Alia Bhatt's name. Later, the interviewer commented that the answer was boring, and asked the Animal actress if Alia looked the best with Ranveer Singh. Answering the same, Triptii stated that it's with Ranbir that Alia looks the best. However, the interviewer also complemented Triptii by saying that Ranbir looks gorgeous with the latter, and she smiled it off.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens rushed to the comment section to drop their opinions. While some users hailed Triptii for such a wonderful answer, others stuck to the fact that the interviewer was poking the diva to take her name. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "The interviewer was trying hard to make Tripti look bad. Win answer." Another user commented, "Dignified answer, she took the wife's name."

Online rumors about Triptii may be developing feelings for Ranbir began after a video from the Animal movie screening appeared. Internet users speculated whether there was a romantic relationship developing between the actress and Ranbir Kapoor after seeing her in the video constantly glancing at him. The actress later clarified the same.

Triptii claimed in an interview with the well-known news portal that she was simply nervous and didn't know where she was looking. This happens to people all the time. In addition, she said that her father called her after seeing the film and inquired about her level of anxiety, which was apparent from the clips. Triptii's steamy moments with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal also generated a lot of buzz online.

