Triptii Dimri opens up about feeling 'Heartbroken' due to the failure of Laila Majnu; Says ‘But nothing was exciting’

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri shot to fame with her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The audience praised her portrayal as Zoya in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. But Triptii's devoted followers have adored her since her roles in movies such as Bulbul and Laila Majnu. She recently discussed why she decided to star in Bulbul and the failure of Laila Majnu.

“When Laila Majnu was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, Bulbbul happened,” Triptii told the popular news portal.

She added, “And when I was auditioning for Bulbbul, I was auditioning for a lot of things. And I got a call for it and met director Anvita Dutt. But there were a lot of people around me that told me that if you’ve done a theatrical release, then why are you doing a film for OTT?”

Triptii said, “And at that time, Netflix had done just 8 films from India, and this was one of them, so that was a risk. And a lot of people were like, suddenly from theatres to OTT, why are you doing this? I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me.”

She will soon be featured alongside Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

