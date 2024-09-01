Trolled! Actress Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her new photoshoot, netizens are calling ‘Vulgur’

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for her new photoshoot, fans are calling cheap and vulgar, here are the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 16:24
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the most loved and followed names we have in acting space, over the time with her sizzling looks, her cuteness and her social media presence she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, she has created a solid fan base who always looks forward to the new post from the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Having said that there is a new photo shoot of the actress that is getting viral all over the internet and setting the gram on fire, indeed she is looking super hot in this new photoshoot and she was seen raising temperature in these clicks, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, on one side where the fans are loving these pictures of the actress, on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Also read Shocking! "She is slowly turning into Uorfi Javed", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her fashion choices

As we see these comments many are not liking the fashion sense and this new photoshoot of the actress, many are saying this new bold side of the actress is killing the cuteness of the actress and addressing her fashion and cheap and vulgar, they are saying her fashion is getting bad and vulgar day by day.

What are your views on these statements and on the fashion of the actress Avneet Kaur do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Shocking! "She is slowly turning into Uorfi Javed", netizens troll Avneet Kaur for her fashion choices

Avneet Kaur AVNEET KAUR HOT AVNEET KAUR FANS AVNEET KAUR SEXY AVNEET KAUR TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through...
Navneet Malik, aka Sumedh, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About His Character! Deets Inside!
MUMBAI: Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira takes up the responsibility of being a good wife to Armaan
MUMBAI: The storyline takes an interesting turn as Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samriddhi Shukla) navigate the...
Exclusive! Actors these days are not disciplined which is very important: Dhruv Tara actress Indira Krishna
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Keerat marries Garry, inspite of him ruining her sisters' lives
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Happy Birthday! Sajid Khan has the cutest and the funniest way to wish happy birthday to his sister Farah Khan, check it out
MUMBAI : Farah Khan Kunder is best known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, and is also an...
Recent Stories
sajid khan
Happy Birthday! Sajid Khan has the cutest and the funniest way to wish happy birthday to his sister Farah Khan, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
sajid khan
Happy Birthday! Sajid Khan has the cutest and the funniest way to wish happy birthday to his sister Farah Khan, check it out
Salaar
Box office! Salaar is all set to cross the 400 crores mark whereas Dunki continues with its slow journey
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Groom comes in a lungi for the Pajama party, his dance with kids wins hearts
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare: Wow! From a classy high tea to a fun pajama party, here is the itinerary of the wedding
Nupur Shikhare
Kya Baat Hai! Nupur Shikhare gives groom-goals with his chilled attitude and THIS sporty video is proof
kiran rao
Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao dances her heart out in Ira-Nupur wedding