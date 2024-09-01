Trolled! Actress Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her new photoshoot, netizens are calling ‘Vulgur’

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur is indeed one of the most loved and followed names we have in acting space, over the time with her sizzling looks, her cuteness and her social media presence she has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, she has created a solid fan base who always looks forward to the new post from the actress.

Having said that there is a new photo shoot of the actress that is getting viral all over the internet and setting the gram on fire, indeed she is looking super hot in this new photoshoot and she was seen raising temperature in these clicks, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, on one side where the fans are loving these pictures of the actress, on the other hand there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we see these comments many are not liking the fashion sense and this new photoshoot of the actress, many are saying this new bold side of the actress is killing the cuteness of the actress and addressing her fashion and cheap and vulgar, they are saying her fashion is getting bad and vulgar day by day.

