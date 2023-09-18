Trolled! Actress Ishita Dutta gets trolled for her dress in this new video, have a look

MUMBAI : Actress Ishita Dutta has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over with her movies and characters, she is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in B Town. The actress is known for her acting and her cuteness. Recently, the Drishyam actress delivered baby boy.

The fans indeed looks forward to the new post of the actress. Now, this new video of Ishita Dutta us getting viral all over as she was clicked around the city. Indeed, she is looking as fresh as ever and gorgeous. The fans are showering the love for the actress, whereas few are trolling her for her appearance and her outfit. Have a look at some of the comments.

As we see, a few are unhappy with the dress of the actress. They are expressing that she has worn onky a bra and is roaming in streets. Also, a few are questioning her sense of dressing.

What are your views on these comments for the actress and on her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

